We welcome some slightly cooler air back to the region today! Highs will make a run at the lower 80s for most of the state. High pressure is in place over eastern Kansas helping with plenty of sunshine today. Winds are light across central Kansas but they will pick up out west between 10 and 25 mph.

With those gusty winds out west, and a relatively dry ground still, we have an elevated fire risk for those near the Kansas/Colorado state line. No burning!

We are dry for most of the day until our next disturbance gets going across far western Kansas later tonight near the Kansas/Colorado state line.

A few cells could become strong to severe, but the threat is for lower end wind and hail. A Marginal Risk paints far western Kansas.

Some of the activity will try to move east into central Kansas overnight as general thunderstorms, but it likely will not survive long.

We turn up the heat a bit more on Tuesday and Wednesday. More heat, more moisture will help fuel more storm chances.

Those along I-70 and north have the best shot at a severe storm later in the day Tuesday. Hail, damaging winds and a brief tornado are all possible.

A slight risk includes northern into eastern Kansas, with a marginal risk for points farther south.

We will need to watch for a random bubble up storm on Wednesday as well. Coverage looks super spotty, but if a storm gets going, we could see some hail and gusty winds with any cell. This is mainly for southern Kansas. Do not expect a widespread event.

After a hot Thursday in the lower 90s, we will finally get some near-average air in the 70s by the weekend! Make outdoor plans because this forecast is shaping up to be gorgeous.

5/16/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 81 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: SE/N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 73 Lo: 50 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 70 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears