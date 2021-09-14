Storm Track 3 Forecast: Severe risk late Tuesday, mid-week cooldown

Our next front will swing into the area today. It is currently to the north where there are some showers and isolated rumbles. Severe weather is not expected this morning and most of the rain will stay to the north of Wichita.

The front will keep conditions unsettled around and north of I-70 all the way into the afternoon. However, the first half of the day will not be a washout and we need the rain.

It will be drier farther south. This is also where areas ahead of the front will warm up into the upper 80s to the low 90s. Areas farther north behind the front will be cooler in the low to middle 80s.

We will need to stay weather aware toward the latter part of the afternoon and by early evening when new storms will begin to develop. Much of the area is under a Marginal Risk of severe weather. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats. Heavy rain is likely too.

As the front keeps slowly sinking south, rain and rumbles will linger through sundown.

There will be a few early leftovers between South Central and Southeast Kansas but severe weather is not expected Wednesday. After a comfy start temperature-wise, widespread highs will be cooler in the 80s. Enjoy the cooldown while it is here because it will be brief.

Highs will heat back up into the 90s and skies will be sunny through the latter part of the work week and through the weekend. With the exception of temperatures being hotter than average, active weather is not expected for the wrap up of the Kansas State Fair. It is looking like there will be a more significant cooldown by the middle of next week.

Nicholas made landfall in Texas overnight as a category 1 hurricane. Nicholas is currently a tropical storm and will continue to impact the Gulf Coast with heavy rain and gusty winds. Parts of Louisiana that were recently impacted by Ida could experience more flooding. Despite no impacts to Kansas, this will still be a storm system to keep a close eye on as it will be moving at a crawl over the coming days.