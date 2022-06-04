We picked up some beneficial moisture in western Kansas Friday night into Saturday morning.

Most of Saturday afternoon was dry across the Sunflower State. Highs were pleasant in the 70s and lower 80s. As the evening progressed, a few thunderstorms bubbled up near the Kansas/Colorado state line. Those storms will become more numerous into the rest of the evening and overnight. The biggest question is whether they stay more isolated in nature, or begin to form into a line.

If storms stay isolated, hail will be a main concern. If they form into a line, then damaging winds will be the main concern. Regardless, storms tonight will pose a wind and hail threat, with the potential for a brief spin-up tornado. The Slight risk is positioned across northern and western Kansas.

Once the storms begin to move into central and eastern Kansas during the overnight, they will begin to lose a bit of steam. Still, a stronger cell is possible. I think the better chance for the I-135 corridor will be late, after midnight mainly.

Activity should be super spotty by early Sunday, giving way to a bit of a lull in the action. This pattern is incredibly active however. That lull does not last long as we are watch for yet another wave of strong to severe storms later in the day on Sunday, lasting into Sunday night.

This could be a much larger and more widespread event. We need to monitor for the threat of hail and damaging winds again. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out Sunday evening/night.

More storms are on the table for Monday and Tuesday. It looks like the better chances remain in the evening and overnight. It is a bit too early to tell if severe weather is on the table for those two days.

Temperatures stay mighty pleasant as we push into the first full week of June. Humidity will fluctuate from time to time, but most of our days stay slightly below average.

6/4/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 79 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 62 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears