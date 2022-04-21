The severe threat into this afternoon remains conditional on clouds clearing out late in the day and temperatures warming into the afternoon. A Slight Risk remains highlighted for portions of central Kansas today. If a storm manages to develop, the ingredients are present for a storm to produce damaging wind gusts, large hail and an isolated tornado threat.

Expect daytime highs today into the 70s and 80s for many. Winds will also turn breezy out of the south helping to build moisture back into the region.

Not everyone will see activity blossom today. The threat for storms will remain isolated with south-central Kansas looking to be in a more favorable location as a warm front continues to lift to the north.

Another risk for severe storms returns Friday. An Enhanced Risk has been included for portions of western Kansas.

While all types of severe weather will be possible, individual storms look to develop initially that may pose a large hail and tornado concern before congealing into a line Friday evening which would pose a larger risk for damaging winds as the night goes on.

As the cold front sweeps through the state from west to east Friday into Saturday, there will be one more opportunity for strong to severe thunderstorms to develop Saturday across central into eastern Kansas.

All types of severe weather will need to be monitored. A Slight Risk has been added for some communities Saturday.

As this potent late-week storm system comes together, winds will increase considerably Friday afternoon. Winds gusting upwards of 60 MPH or greater cannot be ruled out. High Wind Watches remain in effect for areas mainly west of I-135 Friday afternoon into Friday night.

High winds and ongoing drought conditions will lead to heightened fire concerns as temperatures soar to the 80s and 90s Friday before the rain moves through and temperatures take a more seasonable turn next weekend. Fire Weather Watches remain in effect Friday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: E/SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: SE/S 15-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: S 20-40

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S 20-40

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 67 Lo: 40 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 74 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige