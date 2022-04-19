A batch of scattered showers and rainy rumbles will exit to the east this evening.

Winds gust from 40 to 50 MPH through the overnight, keeping visibility reduced in parts of the region due to blowing dust.

There will be another wave of drizzle and scattered rain showers closer to dawn Wednesday from central into eastern Kansas. Any amounts look light. Winds are a touch lower Wednesday as temperatures rise. There will be an uptick in storms by evening for our far southeast counties where the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted for all forms of severe weather, although hail and high winds look primary.

Thursday morning another wave of moisture affects more folks, even western Kansas, where scattered showers are on the table. SPC has much of our viewing area in a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Given the influx of moisture and warming temps, a stronger cell producing hail is a possibility. Winds will pick up and gust from 35 to 45 MPH. Even stronger gusts return Friday from 40 to 50 MPH+.

We have a better chance for strong to severe storms Friday evening farther west.

Temperatures will surge into the 80s and 90s, so we may have to wait until later in the evening to see thunderstorm development reach its full potential.

This front looks like it will take its time tracking east, producing another round of storms for central and eastern Kansas Saturday before moving farther east of the Turnpike Sunday. Temperatures will cool behind this front.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 53 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 78 Wind: S/N 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 57 Wind: NE/E 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 77 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 78 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 38 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman