Storm Track 3 Forecast: Severe storm potential Tuesday, fall air sticks around

After a busy night across south central and eastern Kansas, rain has now come to an end. We are seeing reports of some communities in Butler, Lyon and Chautauqua counties receiving over three inches of rain. Others in the state still received a nice and soaking rainfall with estimated totals ranging from a quarter of an inch to over three inches.

The main story for Monday is this gorgeous fall air we have setting into place. As last night’s storm system continues to pull east, so will our cloud coverage. You can expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures warming to the 70s by this afternoon. Humidity levels will be low today.

An influx in moisture for Tuesday will be a key ingredient for potential storm development. An area of low pressure is going to form in the Rockies and then pull to the northern plains.

It will have a large cold front associated with it that we will focus on for storm development Tuesday night across the state of Kansas. Ahead of that front, a few isolated storms could develop in the peak of afternoon heating, mainly across central Kansas.

As that front taps into the moisture in western Kansas, it should be able to fire up storms during the early evening hours along that potent cold front.

An enhanced risk is found across western Kansas, and now includes central into south central Kansas, with a slight risk extending farther east. We are going to have to watch for a tornado risk early on as the storms begin to fire up, with more of a strong wind risk as the activity pushes east. Some of the cells could be capable of large hail as well.

This activity will move from west to east as the night progress and will not reach the Wichita area until likely the overnight hours. Storms will stay strong through a good chunk of the night before exiting early Wednesday morning.

Once the cold front pushes through early Wednesday morning, our clouds should clear and we will see a rather quiet end to the week. Expect highs in the 70s midweek with a few upper 60s for Friday and Saturday. Signs are pointing to this gorgeous fall air hanging on into next week as well.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears