Storm Track 3 Forecast: Severe storm risk tonight, more strong storms expected into the weekend

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 PM for northeast Kansas. This includes Mitchell County. A Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect until 11 PM for western Kansas. I suspect additional watches will unfold as the evening continues to the north and west across the region.

With an approaching cold front, plenty of moisture and an unstable atmosphere, a new batch of severe weather will be on the table this evening. Locations near and north of I-70, just to the east of Colby through the Kansas/Missouri state line are under an Enhanced Risk for numerous severe storms.

A Slight Risk is up for western Kansas where another concentrated area of storms will target ahead of a dryline this evening. Large hail and damaging winds will take priority, although there is a heightened tornado risk for portions of northern Kansas especially near the Kansas City Metro.

These storms may dance near Wichita overnight, but the main action will take place to the north and west through Friday morning before this wave fizzles out.

Temperatures ahead of the front cooked this afternoon once we broke free from the leftover cloud cover associated with this morning’s stormy complex to our east.

We will be milder Friday due to a messy set up of leftover cloud debris and storms.

The cold front will be slow to sag to the south, creating another round of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms by early evening. Most of the state is under a Slight Risk for hail and high winds.

The front keeps progressing southward on Saturday. Greater chances for showers and thunderstorms will be over southeastern Kansas.

Our pattern may get parked in place with not much movement through the atmosphere to kick these unsettled conditions away, keeping isolated rain chances around into early next week. The moisture-charged atmosphere will help produce heavy rainfall with any storm. An inch to more than 2″ is likely with locally higher amounts through the weekend.

We will transition over to temperatures below average for this time of year from the weekend into the first half of next week.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman