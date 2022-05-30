Our warm and windy weekend lingers into Monday for the Sunflower State. A few spotty showers and a rumble of thunder have pushed through the early morning hours, but most are starting the day on a dry note. A mix of sun and clouds will remain in place, with another hot and humid afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Winds are strong yet again. This has prompted a Wind Advisory for much of the eastern half of Kansas into the afternoon.

Fire Weather Warnings are also in place southwest as burning is not advised. Fires can and will quickly get out of hand with the dry ground and strong winds.

A spotty shower or storm is possible to the northwest midday today, but chances increase in central Kansas late afternoon into the evening.

Storms begin isolated, so a supercell or two is possible.

Once the cold front starts to move in and take over, storms begin to form a line along the front into the overnight hours.

All storm threats are possible, including an isolated tornado. We are however more concerned with large hail and damaging winds.

Another wave of storms will fire up on that slow moving cold front for Tuesday afternoon and evening. This round will focus across south central and southeast Kansas, as well as northern Oklahoma.

All storm threats will be possible with this round as well. An Enhanced Risk of severe weather highlights this area.

Our temperatures fall off on Wednesday thanks to that cold front. We will also have a rainy start to the day. We lock in to some more pleasant air midweek before seasonable air is back for the upcoming weekend. A few spotty storm chances will need to be monitored.

5/30/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: S 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 68 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: S/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 57 Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 71 Lo: 54 Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 77 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 68 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 67 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 84 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, 10% chance of showers and storms.



-Meteorologist Warren Sears