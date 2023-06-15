Starting out mostly dry this morning, that is expected to change by this afternoon as a complex of storms develops this afternoon.

Temperatures will be warming quickly today and we reach the mid 80s out west and upper 80s to low 90s in Wichita.

Storms begin to develop out west fairly early, right around lunchtime.

These storms will quickly form into a complex of severe thunderstorms in southwestern Kansas.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded portions of southwestern Kansas and Oklahoma to a Moderate Risk.

The primary threats today will be extremely strong winds and large hail. Storms will be capable of wind gusts over 80 mph and hail over baseball size. Because the storms will start off with fairly high bases, the tornado threat will be a bit more limited. There is still a tornado threat with these storms, but it is not quite to the same caliber as the wind and hail threats.

As storms move east in the afternoon, we expect them to lose their intensity by early evening. Storms farther south in Oklahoma will cut the ones in Kansas off from the best moisture and instability, so the worst of the storms will move into Oklahoma while ours taper off. If you are planning on driving to Oklahoma City or anywhere in that vicinity, please be weather aware.

Lows tonight will be cool in the 50s and 60s.

Highs tomorrow will be a touch cooler with highs in the lower 80s west to upper 80s east.

Another round of storms develops tomorrow afternoon especially across western and northern Kansas. Wichita will most likely stay dry through the day on Friday with storm chances overnight into Saturday morning.

A few of these may become severe but the risk of severe weather tomorrow appears much lower than today.

Another round of storms is on tap for Saturday, this time a bit farther east.

Severe weather will once again be possible. After Saturday’s round of storms exits, Father’s Day will be more on the hot and dry side, with highs rising to the 90s. Dry weather holds through early next week, but storm chances may return by midweek.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind E 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 63 Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.