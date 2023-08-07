A Severe Thunderstorm Watch, meaning conditions are favorable for severe weather to occur, is in effect for northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska through 10 PM Monday. Large hail has been reported with several storms so far this evening and even a landspout near Bird City. Damaging 60-80 MPH winds are also on the table and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out this evening.

Strong to severe thunderstorms have developed over the High Plains of eastern Colorado, western Nebraska and northwestern Kansas late this afternoon. The track is to the east/southeast through early tonight. This will cluster together into a complex of heavy rain and thunder while maintaining its severe status.

A large area of western Kansas is circled for the highest possibility for severe weather.

This complex will keep trucking into central and eastern Kansas overnight while dipping through the southwest.

Once this moves farther east into central Kansas much later tonight, it will weaken substantially.

Temperatures will warm a few more degrees Tuesday before getting knocked down Wednesday as another severe complex moves across the state Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

This next complex will originate over the High Plains once again Tuesday evening.

This wave has a much better chance of survival into the central and eastern portions of our viewing area through Wednesday morning.

All forms of severe weather are possible Tuesday night with large hail being the primary concern.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: E/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 69 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman