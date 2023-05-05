Clouds are breaking up allowing the atmosphere to heat. Dew points across the state range from the 50s to the lower 60s. You can feel that uptick in moisture in the atmosphere.

This evening, isolated storms bubble up across northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska. There will be a much higher concentration of storms to the north of our viewing area in Nebraska through the overnight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for our counties touching the Kansas/Nebraska state line. This watch is in place through midnight.

An isolated storm may try to form farther east along the Kansas/Nebraska state line this evening, but the greater focus will be north and west.

Our viewing area has been upgraded to a Slight Risk including the Colby and McCook areas. All forms of severe weather are possible. A tornado cannot be ruled out along with damaging winds and large hail.

Temperatures will heat up Saturday with a dry sky. Highs in the 80s and 90s are likely for the Sunflower State.

Storm chances will return Sunday although due to heating aloft, much of the area will be under a strong cap or lid over the atmosphere. Greater instability will reside from the Flint Hills East to the KC Metro.

Storms, some of which will be severe, are possible late Sunday along and East of a line from Manhattan through Emporia to Eureka down through Sedan. All forms of severe weather are possible, including a tornado.

Next week looks unsettled with multiple disturbances working through the area. We will need to get closer to this time to nail down specific locations. Storms on Monday will have a better chance in eastern Kansas and along the Kansas/Colorado state line.

Tuesday’s chance looks scattered from the northern half of the viewing area to the southeast. Southwest Kansas might miss most of this moisture through mid-week.

Temps will stay higher than average in the 80s and the humidity will be elevated.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 62 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 91 Wind: SE/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 63 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 89 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman