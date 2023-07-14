We’re gearing up for another round of severe thunderstorms this afternoon across a large portion of Kansas. An Enhanced Risk of severe storms is in effect, including the Wichita metro.

Storms will roll south out of Nebraska by midday and are set to move into a primed atmosphere with high instability and adequate wind shear. This will lead to a potent squall line that brings the threat of damaging wind gusts over 70 mph and large hail up to golf ball size. A few spin-up tornadoes will also be possible along the line.

The storms will quickly truck to the south and look to arrive in Wichita in the late afternoon to early evening, between 5 and 7pm .

Ahead of the line, another hot and humid day with highs in the 90s. After storms exit the area tonight, we will be slightly cooler. This will keep highs in the upper 80s to low 90s through the weekend. Additional chances for rain will be around through Monday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. breezy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 91 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 68 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 90 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: N/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.