Storm Track 3 Forecast: Severe storms likely through the overnight

Most of the day today will be dry. The blue sky is trying to work into view, but clouds are still around. This evening storms will fire off out west. A low pressure system will push storms to the east overnight. An Enhanced risk is in place for those near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line in our central counties. A Slight risk extends to most of our southern communities and several to the north and east. This means that storms could produce large hail and strong wind gusts. The tornado risk is small, but not zero. Behind this system, rain will transition into snow and several inches of accumulating snowfall are likely out west. A Winter Weather Watch is issued until 7 pm Wednesday. Showers and storms track out to the east by Thursday morning. It could be another wet commute Thursday, but the afternoon looks nice. Temperatures are on the rebound, reaching the 60s on Saturday. This dry trend doesn’t last long. The next chance for rain returns on Sunday and Monday.