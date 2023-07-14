A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for a large portion of the state through this evening. Storms in Nebraska moved in earlier this morning with an approaching cold front into an unstable and rather juicy atmosphere across Kansas. Severe storms will keep popping into the early overnight as this activity tracks to the south/southeast and exits.

An Enhanced Risk is placed from central into eastern Kansas to account for the widespread risk of severe weather. Damaging winds are the number one concern with hail to a lesser extent. A tornado cannot be ruled out.

Timing brings this into the Wichita Metro between 4 and 8 PM this evening. We should be done with severe weather by midnight as storms depart to our southeast at that time.

A cold front moving through will drop humidity back this weekend by a few notches. Temps will also range from the 80s to the lower 90s. Not a serious change in temps but the reduction in humidity will be welcomed.

A few showers and storms may try to form to the west and north on Saturday but overall, it looks like a dry day for Kansas.

A dome of heat in place to our southwest builds back Sunday into next week. Where this stops showcases a division of who is dry and the hottest compared to those who are cooler with better storm chances. I see this near the Kansas/Nebraska state line.

A complex of heavy rain and thunder will track southeast to impact central and eastern Kansas Sunday night. As this heat dome dominates into next week, temps will respond and warm above average.

Storm chances will persist around the edge. We might see this start to break down later in the week if a cold front can be successful in resetting temps for the following weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 68 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 90 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 68 Wind: N/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 96 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 98 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 97 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman