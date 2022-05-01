We will have multiple rounds of storms that roll through the Sunflower State the next few days keeping the potential for some strong to severe storms on the table. Today the focus is across southwestern into northwestern Kansas. A Slight Risk clips southwestern Kansas with a Marginal Risk extending farther to the north into northwestern Kansas.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Texas and Beaver counties in the Oklahoma Panhandle until 11PM.

Isolated storms look to develop late in the afternoon through this evening. Isolated storms could become severe with damaging winds and large hail being our primary concerns.

Any activity that develops late in the day looks to congeal into a complex of storms overnight before this activity scoots east Monday. Some rain and rumbles look likely across central Kansas Monday morning before clearing to a bit more sunshine through the afternoon.

Any sunshine will act as fuel as a piece of energy coming in behind the morning round of rain arrives across central Kansas to spark additional storms.

An Enhanced Risk has been painted across south-central Kansas for the potential of hail golf ball size or greater and well as the potential for strong tornadoes with any isolated supercell thunderstorms that develop along and west of I-135 Monday afternoon and evening out ahead of the dryline.

Eventually this activity will melt into a line of storms where damaging winds will also be a concern through the evening.

This is a day to be weather aware across south-central Kansas into northern Oklahoma.

We catch a brief break from the stormy activity Tuesday before another round of storms looks possible again on Wednesday. While portions of southern Kansas south of HWY 400 will need to be monitored for isolated strong to severe storms, the greatest risk looks to sit across central Oklahoma.

Lingering showers and rumbles will be possible Thursday before we dry things out to wrap up the work week and look ahead towards the weekend. Early indications hint that our next storm system may be on deck early next week Monday into Tuesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 56 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 69 Wind: SE/S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 46 Wind: NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 50 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 51 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 49 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 74 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige