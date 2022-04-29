Today is a Weather Aware Day where all forms of severe weather are possible from damaging 70 MPH winds to baseball size hail (or larger) along with isolated tornadoes (some of which may be strong). Portions of northern Kansas along the Kansas/Nebraska state line have been upgraded to a Moderate Risk for severe weather.

Tornado Watches have been issued for parts of the area through this evening.

Storms formed first under the core of the low in northwestern Kansas. These will track to the northeast and intensify into our northcentral counties.

Storms will be supercells and quite powerful as they track into northcentral Kansas into this evening. There will not be that many, but those that form will be significant. Storms will build back to the south along the dryline that sets up just west of I-135 this evening. Storms congeal into a line and build back to Wichita early tonight, becoming more of a damaging wind threat as temps cool aloft and we can break the cap farther south with the advancing cold front.

Tornadoes may also develop along the leading edge of the squall line as it makes quick progress eastward through the remainder of our viewing area, like the Sharon Springs Tornado one week ago.

Any leftover showers leave northern Kansas early on Saturday as the backside of this system exits the region. Next wave of storms moves into southwest Kansas Sunday evening.

This overspreads the rest of our viewing area Monday. Beneficial rain expected north and especially east. Some storms to the south may be stronger. Another wave of storms arrives on Wednesday followed by next Saturday. We have more instability to work with to the south, but severe chances look lower currently.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 54 Wind: S/NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 73 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 45 Wind: NW/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 74 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 74 Lo: 49 Mostly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 69 Lo: 51 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 74 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 71 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman