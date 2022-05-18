The next wave of storms develops to the southwest into Wednesday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until midnight out west.

Much of southwestern Kansas was upgraded to a Slight Risk with a Marginal Risk extending farther to the north. Damaging winds will be an issue with these storms along with some hail.

Track will be to the southeast overnight and swing back northeast.

As this wave slides by, we may have a shower that will hug closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line early Thursday morning. This may also approach the Wichita area just before dawn on Thursday

The rest of Thursday will be dry. Temperatures are heating up. Highs will peak in the 90s for most Thursday before a cold front cruises across the state Friday.

The fire danger will be high out west in the dry, breezy and unseasonably hot Thursday afternoon sun. Fire Weather Warnings are in place as winds could gust in excess of 40 MPH.

This cold front will trigger scattered thunderstorms east of the Turnpike late Friday. Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk circled for this part of our viewing area. As the system tracks through, it will produce rainfall for part of Saturday.

Temps cool enough that early Saturday a few snowflakes may mix in out northwest. Nothing that will stick as the ground is too warm. Overall, it should be a cold rain.

Highs may struggle to warm in the clouds and leftover rain showers Saturday to the 40s and 50s. Overnight lows Saturday and Sunday morning will be in the 30s for some, especially out west. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend as skies briefly clear and temps bounce back through the 60s into the 70s.

We will see a return to rain on Monday across the state. Severe weather looks low but this will be a widespread shot for rain. It will not break the drought, but anything will help.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: SE/S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S/N 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 78 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 63 Lo: 42 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 70 Lo: 50 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 75 Lo: 52 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 77 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman