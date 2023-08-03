It’s been another hot one out there today but overall running a little cooler than yesterday. Highs have run mostly in the upper 90s and low triple digits.

The Excessive Heat Warning continues for Wichita and points south and east until 9 this evening.

Our severe storm risk for this afternoon remains highest for far western Kansas, where an Enhanced Risk is in effect primarily concerning damaging wind gusts.

Storms form in Colorado and make their way into Kansas after 7pm, closer to sundown. These storms may take on a line structure which would elevate the chances of winds over 70 mph. A few large hailstones will be possible as well.

The storms will lose some punch overnight as they move east, but will still be capable of reaching severe status. The most likely place to see storms will be along I-70, with lower odds to the south.

Lows tonight will be mildly warm, cooler for areas out west after storms move through.

Storms clear through the morning tomorrow and we should be mostly dry by midday. Highs continue to trend a little cooler but we still get toasty in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Similarly to today, storms fire up out west and make their way east into the evening and overnight.

A stronger disturbance will move our way over the weekend, which keeps storm chances in play. In fact, these may be more significant and pose a more organized threat of severe weather for Saturday evening. Again, the highest chance of storms will be across northern Kansas.

Upper level high pressure keeps shifting away from Kansas and will keep us with northwest winds in the upper levels, which will allow things to keep cooling off and keeps storm chances in the forecast through the weekend.

We may see less moisture next week that might limit our storm potential somewhat, but it will be a lot more comfortable in the next week with highs near or below normal.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 98 Wind: N/SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 72 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.