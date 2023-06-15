A Tornado Watch has been issued for Texas, Beaver, and Harper counties in Oklahoma through 10 PM this evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of western Kansas through 8 PM this evening.

Damaging winds, large to giant hail, and tornadoes are possible this evening. Storms will continue to move east through the late afternoon and evening.

Storms will become linear through the evening as it moves east. Strong winds will help this line move quickly to the east.

Storms will linger overnight, though they lose most of their energy as they track into southcentral Kansas. Rumbles of thunder and gusty winds will be possible. Rain breaks apart before midnight.

Dry for the daytime tomorrow, but storms return Friday night. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary concerns. We cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado or two.

This wave of energy will track along the Colorado/Kansas state line late Friday night. It will continue to track east across the region, with some showers lingering into Saturday morning.

We are not done with storms just yet. A Slight Risk for severe weather lingers into Saturday for southern Kansas. This round of storms will arrive Saturday evening and overnight.

Temperatures climb as we move into the beginning of the week, and rain chances diminish. Highs push into the 90s through next Wednesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind E 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman