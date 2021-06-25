Storm Track 3 Forecast: Severe storms through evening possible, heavy rain concerns

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed over a stalled boundary and will maintain their severe status into the early overnight.

Much of Kansas is under a Severe T-Storm Watch through the evening for damaging winds and large hail.

We do have an area to the northeast of Wichita where a tornado or two could develop.

Otherwise, storms will be capable of damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall.

Flash flooding is a concern. We have already seen anywhere from 3″ to 6″ of rain according to radar estimates northeast of Wichita. A Flood Watch is in effect for southcentral into eastern Kansas through Saturday morning.

Repeated rounds of heavy rainfall will target the southern half of the state. On average, one to 2″ of rain will be common with any thunderstorm but locally higher amounts are likely given the moisture in the atmosphere.

Rain will depart Saturday morning as the boundary sags farther south. New thunderstorms will blossom near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line as the day progresses.

Some could reach severe thresholds for hail and high winds. Once again, the atmosphere will favor heavy rainfall.

Temperatures will take a dip as this front meanders across the region.

Next week could be plagued by more storms as our weather pattern gets stuck in a rut. Temperatures will turn away from the heat and fall below average. We will turn hotter by next Wednesday.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman