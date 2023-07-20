Today is a Weather Aware Day. Severe storms will target portions of the Plains by evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for western Kansas until midnight tonight.

Storms will evolve into a severe complex of heavy rain and thunder.

All forms of severe weather are possible, focused in western Kansas, with an extremely high threat for widespread damaging 60-80 MPH winds for the southwest part of Kansas.

A tornado or two could develop during this evening’s activity out west. Storms will roll closer to Wichita by midnight and be weaker, but still strong.

Overnight lows will be a bit cooler in the wake of the storms tonight with lows in the 60s to upper 50s.

Any leftover rain will be gone early Friday leaving us with unseasonably cool temps and a slight reduction in humidity.

A few showers and storms might try to develop to the northeast during Friday evening into Friday night.

Temps will gradually warm over the weekend as the humidity slowly rises as well. Could see additional spotty chances for showers and storms Saturday and again Sunday evening across eastern Kansas. The 90s will make a strong comeback by Sunday and amplify next week.

Rain chances will also drop during this time. More triple digit temps will embark on the region by Tuesday. The heated pattern, while persistent, might try to break Wednesday night as storm chances return to the Plains through the end of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: NE/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, windy.

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 78 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman