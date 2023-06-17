A wave of severe thunderstorms is moving in our direction from Colorado and is expected to bring a night of active weather to large parts of the Sunflower State.

Severe Thunderstorm (Pink) and Tornado (Yellow) watches are in effect until 11pm in anticipation of these storms rolling into the area.

The line of storms will be capable of winds over 70mph and embedded spin-up (QLCS) tornadoes, and any storms that manage to form out ahead of the line may become supercells and pose an all-hazards threat of large hail over golf ball size, wind gusts over 70mph, and tornadoes.

The storms will slowly lose a bit of steam as they march east but will still be capable of severe weather all through the evening. The most likely time of arrival in Wichita will be around 10pm.

The bulk of the storm activity will ride along the KS/OK state line, with decreasing storm intensity and coverage farther north. Areas north of I-70 may stay mostly dry. Due to the severe storm threat, an Enhanced Risk remains in effect through the evening.

Storms will push east of our area after midnight, with lingering showers possible though about daybreak.

Lows tonight will be mild in the 50s and 60s.

Our storm threat will be gone for Father’s Day, and temperatures tomorrow will be warm but not too hot across the area with highs mostly in the 80s.

The heat keeps cranking up as we head into the week, with highs in the middle 90s by Tuesday.

Some spotty storm chances look to return to the picture by midweek, particularly across western Kansas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 100% chance of thunderstorms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.