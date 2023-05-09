We are watching a complex of heavy rain and thunder continuing to shift into southern Kansas. This has had a history of producing large hail and damaging winds since early Tuesday morning.

This complex will stay mature as it tracks to the east/southeast through evening. All forms of severe weather are possible with a higher likelihood of damaging winds and large hail.

Storms will exit early tonight to the south and east.

Next chance for storms will be western Kansas Wednesday evening.

Hail and high winds are primary. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out, especially out west.

The main storm system ejects our direction Thursday when all forms of severe weather will be a possibility for the core of Kansas.

Temperatures will be mainly in the 80s this week ahead of our late week system. Saturday looks mainly dry but rain from Oklahoma may sneak north by Sunday to affect our southernmost counties.

Next week looks drier with lower humidity. A few storms are possible next Tuesday evening up north. Temps will be more seasonable and comfortable.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 82 Wind: E/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 74 Lo: 56 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 74 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman