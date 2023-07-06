Cool temperatures today, with sunshine peeking through the clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will eventually reach the 70s and 80s across the region.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms arrives late tonight. This cluster of storms will push across the state overnight, meaning you might wake up to heavy rain and thunder early tomorrow morning.

All forms of severe weather are possible with this complex. A tornado or two is not out of the question for those in southwest Kansas, but the main concern will be strong winds from 70-80 MPH.

Heavy rain will be a concern for areas that have already picked up a good deal of moisture over the last few days. An Areal Flood Watch is in place for a large portion of southwest Kansas through 7 AM Saturday morning.

Storms will move into northwest Kansas after 10 PM and increase in intensity as they move into the state. Widespread storms are expected through the overnight and into the start of Friday.

Spotty showers will be the trend tomorrow, with a good deal of dry time mixed in. Temperatures reach into the upper 70s and low 80s across the region.

Then we see a rinse and repeat of tonight’s storm chances play out again tomorrow. A complex of thunderstorms will roll into the Sunflower State after midnight bringing strong winds and hail along with them.

A Slight Risk for severe weather is in place for southwest Kansas. All forms of severe weather will be possible into Saturday morning.

This active pattern continues into our Saturday. After a pleasant day, storms will track across the region overnight, producing strong winds and hail.

The good news is that drier skies are in sight as we approach next week. Temperatures will slowly recover back into the low 90s by Monday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 67 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 67 Wind: S/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll