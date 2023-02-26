A Tornado Watch is in place for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Kiowa, and Pratt in Kansas and Beaver, Harper, and Texas counties in Oklahoma through 9 PM.

We also have a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for a large portion of southwestern Kansas through 8 PM. Strong winds will be the primary concern, but all forms of severe weather are possible.

Strong winds will be the primary concern as a line of thunderstorm marches across the region, but all forms of severe weather are possible.

As storms become more linear, they will pick up speed and book it east this evening. A few isolated tornadoes are possible along the line that will spin up quickly with not a lot of lead time, so please stay weather aware this evening.

Storms march into central Kansas by 8 PM with strong winds and heavy rainfall. This line will stretch from Nebraska down to Texas.

By 10 PM, the line of storms will stretch from Concordia down to Arkansas City. Strong winds will continue to be the main concern. Spin-up tornadoes might be possible along the line.

Storms will clear out of the region by midnight tonight and leave a few wrap-around showers.

But skies will clear by tomorrow morning, with temperatures cooling into the 30s across the state tonight.

Temperatures tomorrow remain warm, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Calm conditions will prevail for the first half of the week but the potential for snowfall enters the region with the arrival of a midweek cold front.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 100% chance of thunderstorms Lo: 45 Wind: SW/NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 65 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 35 Wind: NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 36 Mostly Sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 30 Partly Cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 44 Lo: 20 Mostly Cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 49 Lo: 27. Partly Cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 31 Partly Cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 41 Mostly Cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll