Another wave of storms is expected tonight, and this time it will bring the rain a little closer to Wichita. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11pm tonight.

Storms develop in southwestern Kansas this evening and will make their way east through the night. Severe storms will be possible with this activity, primarily with some sporadic damaging wind gusts and large hailstones.

The storms will lose their punch as they move east, but they will still bring a round of heavy rainfall across especially the southern half of the state into the overnight. Rain is most likely overnight and into Monday morning.

Temperatures will be cool tonight as a cold front moves in with the storms, which will start Monday off in the 50s and 60s.

Clouds and rain will hang around through at least early afternoon, which combined with the cold front will hold temperatures cool with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Rain will taper off and move south later in the day, and some clearing will happen later in the day.

Tuesday will be a mostly dry day with comfortably cool highs. Another round of rain and storms will be possible as another area of disturbed weather moves by. The latest trends have pushed the highest potential for rain to the south, with Oklahoma seeing the bulk of the rain.

This will come with a reinforcing shot of cooler air, and we will keep highs well below average through most of the week. Some warming may happen by next weekend, but the potential for more storm systems to move near or over Kansas around that time frame will likely keep things cooler and stormier than average into early next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi:70 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 56 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 76 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 56 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 72 Lo: 54 Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.