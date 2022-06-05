Our northwesterly flow pattern persists this week! What we see developing this evening is typical during this time of year as we transition into early summer. On a daily basis through Tuesday, storms will develop north and west during the evening and track to the southeast into the overnight. We are already seeing activity light up the Kansas sky early this evening where golf ball to 2″ hail has been reported in a few stronger storms in northcentral Kansas.

This next round of storms will blossom further and track southeast. A large portion of Kansas is under an Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 PM.

While damaging winds and extremely large hail (greater than 2″ in diameter) are possible, an isolated tornado is not off the table.

We had isolated tornado warnings and suspected tornadoes Saturday evening. Once again the potential is isolated this evening, but it will not be the main flavor of the event.

Any supercells will be capable of the large hail then turning into a large complex where winds of 70 MPH+ will linger into the overnight.

Depending on how quickly this next complex evolves, it may make a play for the Wichita Metro before the end of the evening for Riverfest.

We will also need to watch for any supercells closer to the Wichita Metro before this line arrives later tonight. Please make sure you have multiple ways of receiving warnings and are staying weather aware.

Excessive rainfall is possible with this complex of heavy rain and thunder which could lead to flooding. Flood Alerts are in effect!

The sky calms down Monday morning before another stormy turn toward evening. New storms will erupt near the Kansas/Colorado state line and track to the east heading into Tuesday morning.

Initially, storms will be strong to severe with hail and high winds. A Slight Risk is pinpointed for portions of the Plains.

Another wave of storms lights up the sky Tuesday night out west. Once again, this clusters together into a complex of heavy rainfall and thunder on a march to the southeast, keeping our severe potential alive.

As we keep round after round going, we will need to watch for localized flooding to continue.

We may get a brief break Wednesday before another stormy complex works across the state Thursday night into Friday morning. This pattern will keep highs slightly below average to near average from the upper 70s to the lower 80s for the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: S/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman