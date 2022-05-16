Temperatures are heating up for most of the week until a cold front slices through the state, ending this next warm stretch by the weekend.

A few showers and thunderstorms will dot the Kansas skyline out west Monday evening coming in from Colorado. Moisture is already pooling in this part of our viewing area as high pressure shifts to the east.

Most should stay below severe thresholds as this wave works to the east through the remainder of the overnight and early Tuesday morning. We will need to monitor an isolated storm becoming strong with hail and gusty winds possible.

Tuesday morning this wave of showers and thunderstorms is likely for central and eastern Kansas before a midday break.

We continue to warm Tuesday with more 90s making an appearance to the southwest. More storms will form out west, but the ones closer to the Kansas/Nebraska state line will have much more of a punch.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted that portion of our viewing area for a greater concentration of high winds and damaging hail. An isolated tornado is not off the table. That said, isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible over southcentral into southeastern Kansas which is why the risk arcs southeastward.

All forms of severe weather are possible with these storms once they materialize, but any coverage will be isolated.

More rounds of storms evolve out west Wednesday that track to the east into Thursday. Southern Kansas is under a Marginal Risk for a stronger storm capable of damaging winds and hail.

We will need to watch the cold front later this week as it could also spark more storms that will take root reaching severe thresholds by Friday afternoon/evening. Leftover rain looks to linger into Saturday morning, leaving the remainder of the weekend dry, pleasant and milder. Highs drop slightly below average for this time of year. Enjoy the crisp feeling for mid-May with overnight lows dipping into the 40s and 50s. Might even see a few upper 30s to the northwest by Sunday morning!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: SE/N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 48 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 73 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman