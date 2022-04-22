High fire danger and severe weather plague the state of Kansas for Friday. Strong winds out of the south will aid in both of these hazards. We will see gusts likely between 40 and 60 mph into the overnight hours.

The strong wind will bring an uptick in warmer temperatures and moisture. It also will allow for fires to get out of hand incredibly quickly, especially for those that are in far western Kansas. Fire Weather Warnings are in place through 9 PM Friday.

A dry line sets up today. This will divide the moist air to the east of the line, and extremely dry air to the west of the line. The dry line will be a crucial member in the threat for severe weather and storm development later on this evening.

Model guidance is trying to fire up storms into the early evening hours. The look to first be in the form of single super cells, meaning they will be spotty. With that being said, they could become strong right as soon as they develop. Strong winds, large hail and even an isolated tornado are all possible.

The 5 to 10 PM zone for western Kansas needs to be monitored. If you have outdoor plans just make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe warnings, like the KSN Storm Track 3 App.

Once the first wave of individual super cells dies off, we will have to watch for a round two overnight. If this second wave develops, it looks like a linear mode is likely. Meaning they will move through western Kansas as a line. This can pose a high wind and hail threat. The overnight tornado threat is lower.

As this system moves into central Kansas into the early morning hours on Saturday, it will begin to weaken. A few showers and storms could survive closer to Wichita and the I-135 corridor, but I think the severe potential Saturday morning is low.

Another wave is possible as we head into Saturday afternoon.

This prompts another weather aware day, especially for those east of the Turnpike across southeast Kansas. All storm types are possible with this wave as well. The evening is the favored time for this round as well.

After Saturday’s storm chances, we look to lose the severe threat for a bit. Temperatures bounce around between the 60s and 80s into next weekend.

4/22/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: S 20-40

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S 20-40

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 48 Wind: S/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 74 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears