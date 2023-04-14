Severe thunderstorms are possible today as the necessary ingredients come together over Kansas. An approaching cold front will serve as a focus for storm development this afternoon. Another warm and windy day is expected ahead of the front with highs in the 80s for Wichita, 50s and 60s behind the front.

Storms develop this afternoon and will have the potential to become severe. The primary threats today are damaging wind gusts and large hail, but the tornado threat is not zero and a few storms may try to better organize themselves.

A Slight Risk is in effect for the afternoon over central Kansas, with a marginal risk extending into western Kansas.

Rainfall will continue into the overnight and showers remain possible for many areas into Saturday, with cooler weather for the weekend. Warmer weather into next week, with lots of 70s and 80s in the forecast.

4/14/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: S 15-30

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 48 Wind: S/NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 58 Wind: NW 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 37 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 73 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 77 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 79 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 77 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, windy.