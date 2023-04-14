A cold front coming through Kansas will eliminate our summertime stretch we have had this week while enabling the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect from central into eastern Kansas through midnight.

Deeper moisture is pushing north into Kansas as a dryline shifts East across the state. We have already seen some stronger storms this evening. Additional strong to severe storms will form ahead of the approaching cold front.

Damaging winds and large hail are our two primary hazards through this evening. Tornado chances are low, but not zero.

The severe storm threat should end for our viewing area later tonight.

Temperatures cool considerably behind the passage of a cold front overnight along with some lingering shower and thunderstorm activity.

Saturday will feel much more like March with lingering showers in northern and eastern Kansas.

Some snow can mix in over the northwest part of the state as well. Temperatures Saturday will be in the 40s and 50s for highs across the Sunflower state, a huge departure from the Summerlike temperatures we have enjoyed this past week.

Temperatures begin to warm Sunday. Breezes stay elevated and come down briefly Monday. Winds ramp up again Tuesday through much of next week. We will need to keep an eye out for high fire danger. Isolated storms are possible across eastern Kansas Tuesday evening with more unsettled weather is anticipated at the end of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 47 Wind: S/NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 58 Wind: NW 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 37 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 76 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 61 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 77 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman