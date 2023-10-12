Wild weather on tap through tonight. A strong storm system has arrived with a low pressure center riding the Kansas/Nebraska state line. This will bring various hazards to different parts of Kansas. A Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of northern Kansas and Nebraska until 7 PM Thursday.

Severe storms will be possible especially to the north and east of Wichita. Storms may develop farther south along the dry line, but activity will be more isolated with the southward extent.

For any storms that do develop, all hazards will be on the table with damaging wind gusts the most likely, but large hail and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

A High Wind Warning is in effect farther northwest to account for gusts from 50 to 60 MPH.

In addition, a Wind Advisory is in effect farther east and south for gusts to 45 MPH.

The fire danger is high with Fire Weather Warnings across western Kansas into the Oklahoma Panhandle today.

The dry line will punch east toward the I-135 corridor until it gets overtaken by the advancing cold front. As the front swings through, it will bring the strong and chilly northwest wind to the entire state with a few spotty showers possible overnight.

Lows tonight will range from the upper 30s to the low 50s.

With a wind shift from the northwest Friday, we all cool with highs ranging from the 40s and 50s north to the 60s farther south.

Winds will stay elevated before dropping Saturday. Frost/freeze headlines return during the overnights this weekend with afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s. Dry and cool conditions prevail until next Tuesday. Looks like we have another warm rally before the next storm system when temps could spike for some in the 80s.

A quick shot for showers and thunderstorms will track through the area on Wednesday into Thursday. Moisture continues to look meager.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 50 Wind: S/NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 61 Wind: NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 42 Wind: NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 75 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 70 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 67 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman