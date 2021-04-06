Storm Track 3 Forecast: Severe weather later today then cooler tomorrow

Preliminary showers and storms moved through this morning, creating a wet commute for some. Windy conditions during the day today. A Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning has been issued for a good portion of the state. Watch for a wet commute on the way home this evening due to a round of severe weather expected later today. Storms will pop up in north and central Kansas this afternoon shortly before sunset as temperatures cool. The line of storms will track east through the overnight. This will bring rumbles of thunder at your doorstep through the early hours of the morning. By the morning commute, most of the storms will be to the east of us. Strong wind and large hail will be the biggest hazards with this system. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Tomorrow will be cooler and rainy from the moisture that is wrapping around the back side of this system. Showers will clear by the end of the work week and temperatures will warm back to the 70s for the weekend.