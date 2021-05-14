Storm Track 3 Forecast: Severe weather possible with multiple rounds of storms

A cluster of storms will impact Central and Eastern Kansas through this morning. Gusty winds and small hail can’t be ruled out as they track south and east.

These storms should track out of the area by midday as we head into the afternoon.

While much of the afternoon will be quiet, we can’t let our guard down because another round of storms will be right around the corner. Highs will be warm in the 70s and 80s under a mix of clouds and sun.

New storms develop and move in to the west by the evening. This is where a Slight Risk of severe weather has been issued and where there’s the greatest threat of large hail and damaging winds. The threat of an isolated tornado is low but can’t be ruled out to the northwest.

Storms will track west to east through the night and into Saturday. Lows will be mild in the 50s to upper 40s.

Once storms and showers clear out we’ll briefly press the reset button again. Storms move in again from the west by Saturday evening. Before this happens there could be some redevelopment in South Central Kansas close to the Kansas/Oklahoma line that we’ll need to monitor. This activity bubbling to the south and west will make for a stormy night in the area.

The main threats Saturday will be large hail and damaging wind gusts. The threat of an isolated tornado will once again be low but can’t be ruled out to the west.

Expect a damp start to Sunday in spots. The culprit of this stormy trend is a front that won’t move too much. As it hangs around the area it’ll continue to spark these impulses of showers and storms. The next chance will develop late Sunday into Monday. A Marginal Risk of hail and wind has been issued for most of the area.

The chance of storms will gradually go down as we go through next week but they’re looking likely through mid-week. These rounds of storms will also be capable of heavy rain. Multiple days of potential downpours could cause some localized flooding. Anyone who lives near a flood prone area or a body of water will need to watch the forecast and Storm Tracker Radar closely. The highest amounts will be upwards of several inches by this time next week.

Highs will only cool through the 70s and 60s so at least the cooldown won’t be as significant as what we experienced earlier this week.