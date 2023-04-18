High fire danger persists out west today. Fire Weather Warnings are in place through 10 PM Tuesday.

Isolated storms will develop to the east of this area this evening.

A storm capable of damaging winds and/or quarter size hail is possible.

Activity will cluster together and move into our north central counties through the overnight. A strong cold front slices across the state Wednesday.

Winds will pick up tonight across central Kansas. Wind Advisories are in place through 3 AM Wednesday as we could see gusts up to 45 MPH overnight.

Central and eastern Kansas are in the targeted area for all forms of severe weather from damaging winds to large hail and an isolated tornado or two. This includes the Wichita area.

Storms will bubble up tomorrow evening ahead of the dryline across northcentral Kansas. Storms will build back along I-135 towards the Wichita area.

Storms will try to become linear overnight across central and eastern Kansas. We could wake up to some thunder and strong winds early Thursday morning.

Fire Weather concerns stick around with continued dry, windy and dry conditions.

A few showers are possible Thursday into Friday.

Temperatures keep on a warm, summer-like stretch, until a cold front comes through by week’s end. Highs dip to the 50s and 60s Friday into Saturday.

We warm starting Sunday, but unsettled conditions return at the end of the weekend into early next week with chances for rain and storms.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 52 Wind: S/NW 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 71 Lo: 44 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 59 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 57 Lo: 32 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 63 Lo: 41 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers.

Tue: Hi: 67 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman