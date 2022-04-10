A boundary is slicing across Kansas today. As a system travels through, we will see an uptick in shower and thunderstorm development to the southeast early tonight. Parts of our viewing area are circled for severe storms namely from Cowley into Elk and Chautauqua counties into Kay County, Oklahoma. Hail and high winds are primary with a focus on large hail into the early overnight.

Timing of storm initiation looks to be after sundown, yet before midnight. Radar will look more active by our 10 PM broadcast.

Any rain is long gone by dawn and Monday will offer up temps in the 60s and 70s. Any cloud cover early in the day gives way to more sunshine into the afternoon.

Tuesday is a Weather Aware Day. A return flow from the south will rapidly increase moisture ahead of a dryline. There is concern for severe storms near and east of I-135 by evening. We have all the elements in place for tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of our viewing area in an Enhanced Risk. This may be upgraded as we get closer and I would not be shocked if it shifts to the west closer to the I-135 corridor. The positioning of the dryline that day will be critical to storm formation. Now is the time to finalize your storm safety plans as severe weather will continue after dark while many are sleeping.

Winds will become a problem outside of any storm as this event takes shape. Winds will be sustained between 20 and 40 MPH for our entire viewing area. Winds will gust from 40 to 50 MPH with isolated gusts easily above 50. High Wind Watches are in effect!

Fire Weather Watches are in place right now. We will have a section of the state in the 80s. That mixed with high winds and low humidity around the dryline could become catastrophic for wildfires. Fire Weather Watches are now in effect.

Temperature take a hit Wednesday and some moisture will remain in the form of light rain. A flurry or two may also mix where temps are colder northwest. Another system is on deck by Friday, but severe weather is not expected. A few more impulses may keep moisture around over the weekend, but it will not be a washout with ample time to get outside. Temps the falling week bounce back warmer.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 46 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 71 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 53 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 64 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 63 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 66 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 64 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman