Storm Track 3 Forecast: Shaping up to be a pleasant weekend, slim storm chances

This weekend is shaping up to be fantastic! Saturday morning temperatures are pleasant and should generally stay that way during the day. We can expect upper 80s to near 90 across the state.

Signs are pointing to a decrease in storm chances during the day Saturday. We cannot rule out a stray storm or two, especially during peak heating, but we do not have much to get storms going today. Skies look to stay partly cloudy to mostly sunny and humidity levels only remain moderate.

We will turn our attention to Saturday afternoon into the overnight as a small disturbance of storms is looking more likely across western Nebraska, eventually dropping into far northwest Kansas.

Right now the SPC has a marginal risk for a storm to become severe. This is a very small coverage area. Hail and damaging winds are the main concerns with any storm that gets going.

Some guidance hints at this small complex of storms staying together, making it to southwest and south central Kansas by early morning. There is a slim chance of this happening.



Our temperatures stay relatively pleasant for the next few days. After a streak of 100 degree days, we will keep upper 80s and low 90s in the state.



There is still a bit of a question mark on precipitation chances on and after Saturday. It looks like a few thunderstorms could bubble up on Sunday, especially to the west. We will keep a slight chance right now, but no need to cancel any outdoor plans.

Monday and Tuesday could bring yet another slim chance for a few storms, but nothing that has really caught my eye just yet. I will keep an eye on it.