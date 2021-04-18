Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sharp drop in temperatures and snow return Monday, frigid mornings by midweek

Our next cold front is starting to take shape as it arrives in Kansas tomorrow and is set to bring back wintry weather to the region once again.

Hopefully you have been able to enjoy the spring-like weather as we wrap up the weekend.

Temperatures tonight will dip back down into the 30s.

The cold front arrives in northern Kansas Monday morning leaving chilly conditions behind for most of the day in northern Kansas. Temperatures will spike into the 70s and possibly 80s tomorrow afternoon across southern Kansas ahead of the front. Winds will also turn gusty behind the frontal boundary gusting at times over 35 mph.

A few showers may spark ahead of the front, but the better moisture remains delayed behind it.

A rain/snow mix starts to develop tomorrow afternoon across northwestern Kansas with a changeover to all snow as temperatures fall throughout the day.

Widespread rain and snow showers will develop across western Kansas and spread eastward through Tuesday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued to account for the accumulating snowfall on area roadways as well as reduced visibility due to gusty winds behind the front through Tuesday morning. Be sure to give yourself extra time to get out the door that morning to account for slick road conditions.

Something to keep in mind, with temperatures across southern Kansas warming significantly into the 70s and 80s Monday afternoon, this will limit the accumulation potential on area roadways, especially here in Wichita. The ground will remain too warm during the window of our best snowfall potential overnight for significant travel impacts around the Wichita area, but we may see some light accumulations on elevated and grassy surfaces with some wet roadways Tuesday morning.

Areas farther north and west of Wichita will see the chill settle in quicker. This combined with a longer period of snowfall will lead to snow-packed roads and travel impacts late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

A band of higher snowfall totals may set up along an area from Hill City down through Great Bend and points to the northeast overnight. It is in this zone that locally higher snowfall totals of 3 to 4 inches of snow cannot be ruled out. The farther south you go across Kansas, the more snowfall totals will trend on the lower-end in terms of accumulation.

To account for the frigid temperatures that will accompany this cold front, Freeze Watches have been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as temperatures will be near or below freezing which will damage unprotected vegetation.

We will have another storm system come through Thursday into Friday that could bring rain and rumbles before the week wraps up with temperatures rebounding back into the 60s. Overall, several waves of energy will sweep through our atmosphere keeping rain and snow chances possible most days this week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige