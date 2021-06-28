Storm Track 3 Forecast: Showers and storms around at times this week

A stalled front to the southeast will once again keep our skies unsettled and mostly cloudy today. Monday starts with isolated showers and storms around.

A few more storms develop to the east of the Kansas Turnpike into midday. More spotty storms develop farther west in the afternoon. Severe weather isn’t expected today but the potential for heavy rain and lightning will need to be monitored. A stronger storm capable of small hail and gusty winds is possible too.

Due to heavy rain over the last few days, the ground is saturated to the southeast. Areas around creeks, streams, and rivers should be monitored closely. A Flood Watch will be in effect for Kay county (OK) through 7am this morning.

Clouds and rain around will keep highs below average in the 70s and 80s. There will be some breaks of sun here and there.

A chance of rain lingers after sundown and through the night but not everyone will see showers.

Lows will be mild in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. It will be a bit cooler to the northwest in the 50s.

By Tuesday, the front gradually moves into more of Central Kansas. This will likely keep showers and storms around at times.

A chance of rain lingers through mid-week. By the end of the week, drier air will push a lot of the moisture farther south and out of the area. This means that most of the holiday weekend will be dry. As we dry out and clouds break, this will help highs warm back up through the 80s and closer to 90 to the north and west.