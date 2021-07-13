Storm Track 3 Forecast: Showers and storms building through the middle of the week

A sunny start to the day quickly turned toasty as temperatures returned to typical July standards this afternoon with highs back into the 90s across the state.

Over the next 24 hours, you will start to notice the increase in humidity as moisture starts to pile into the state by the middle of the week to aid in rain and storm chances.

Showers and thunderstorms have already started to develop across portions of northcentral into northwestern Kansas this evening. A Marginal Risk for a storm or two to reach severe thresholds in northwestern Kansas and southwest Nebraska cannot be completely ruled out.

Damaging wind gusts and hail would be our primary concerns with any of the stronger storms tonight.

Temperatures return to the 70s for many as the moisture continues to pile into the region overnight.

Daytime highs will be warm again on Wednesday with the thermometer climbing back into the 90s across the state.

Better chances for scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday in western Kansas as a frontal boundary arrives by the afternoon.

This front continues to push to the south Thursday as a new round of showers and storms remain possible.

An isolated storm may try to reach severe thresholds for hail and damaging winds Thursday. A Marginal Risk has been highlighted across southcentral into northeastern Kansas to account for this.

The front looks to stall across southern Kansas by the end of the week providing a focus for additional rounds of showers and storms.

As we step into the weekend, repeated rounds of rain and plentiful moisture will lead to some localized flooding concerns by the end of the weekend. Some locations across central into eastern Kansas could see between 1” to 3” of rainfall through early next week. The rain and added cloud cover will help to limit how warm temperatures could get each afternoon by the end of the week. We will continue to trend just slightly below the seasonal average for this time of the year into the upper 80s and lower 90s as we wrap up the weekend.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman