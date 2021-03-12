Storm Track 3 Forecast: Showers and storms expected through the weekend

A wet morning will turn into a soggy afternoon. Rain does not look to stop until later in the weekend. A few sprinkles likely through the evening. Storms will bubble up in Oklahoma and Texas this afternoon then track north into Kansas through the late evening. Rain will be more widespread overnight and into Saturday morning. Another round of strong storms are likely Saturday evening. A Slight risk is in place for our southwestern communities. Large hail, damaging wind, and a slim chance for a tornado is favorable the farther south that you live. Showers will begin to taper off on Sunday. More people will see the sunshine towards the end of the weekend, but we are not in the clear of rain until later in the week. Because of several rounds of showers and storms, some of them bringing heavy downpours, we will have to watch for flooding. A Flood Watch has been issued for a good majority of the state until Sunday afternoon. This is due to the several inches of rain expected this weekend.