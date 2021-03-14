Storm Track 3 Forecast: Showers and storms not over yet

Showers today could have heavy rain, small hail, and lightning and thunder. Most will only be the garden variety with strong wind. Many woke up to the rumble of earthquakes. Three earthquakes at 3.0 or greater shook northeast Wichita.

Flooding will also be a big concern since we have stayed rainy the past few days. 1-3 inches of rain were observed yesterday out west with more likely in the east today.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through this afternoon. Rain will slowly track east today as dry air works in behind it.

Highs range from the 40s out west to the 60s in the east this afternoon.

Temperatures are dependent on how fast the rain moves east. It is expected to track out of the KSN viewing area by mid afternoon, but it if lingers our south and north central temperatures will stay cooler in the 50s.

Most showers and storms will stay non-severe, however a few from the Colby to Salina areas could be isolated and strong. This could result in large hail or a brief spin up.

Cold air will wrap around behind the low and bring rain and snow showers to the west later tonight. This will track east tomorrow.

Tomorrow will not be a soaker, but we will still see showers around for the morning commute. Accumulation will be very little to none. Drier conditions set in tomorrow night.

Temperatures will cool tomorrow due to the intrusion of cold air. More sunshine is expected as this finally clears out and temperatures will warm slightly for Tuesday. We get a break most of the day Tuesday from the wet weather, but this doesn’t last long. Late Tuesday and early Wednesday, another low tracks through with rain and snow (mainly rain). This will clear quickly on Thursday and we stay dry to end the work week. Temperatures warm nicely on Saturday and Sunday then rainy conditions again Sunday night into Monday morning. This active pattern seems to be the trend for the next 7 days.