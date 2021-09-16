Storm Track 3 Forecast: Showers and storms possible ahead of late week front Friday

Sunshiny skies prevail as another warm day established residency across Kansas this afternoon.

Later this evening closer to sundown, a shower or two will track through a few of our northwest counties.

While an isolated stronger storm capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail is possible, the strongest storms are expected to slide north of our area into central Nebraska overnight. A Marginal Risk clips southwestern Nebraska to account for the severe potential.

Activity will remain isolated to the northwestern part of the state.

Overnight lows will be on a similar track, mostly in the 60s with the 50s northwest.

The cold front will be nearby Friday, triggering another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

North central and northeastern Kansas stand the best shots for this limited engagement of rain.

Where clouds favor and rain falls Friday, temperatures will be greatly impacted. We will see a difference in temps as those ahead of the front, including Wichita, will be much warmer than those behind it. Expect temperatures to range from the 70s to the 90s.

While a storm may try to build farther southwest, anything that succeeds will be sparse heading into Saturday morning.

This front will fizzle, leaving us dry and above average for the weekend.

We will see an increase in the heat Monday ahead of a potent cold front arriving for Tuesday. Highs will drop into the 60s and 70s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. The timing of this front will be important for storm formation as locations anywhere from central into eastern Kansas stand a chance, leaving western communities dry.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman