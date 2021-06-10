Storm Track 3 Forecast: Showers and storms possible for some as cold front sweeps through Friday

It is not the heat, it is the humidity! The dewpoint is in the 70s in Wichita. Muggy conditions like these have also spread into western Kansas.

Due to repeated rains to our south and our southerly wind flow, it is no wonder this is taking up residency making it feel gross. Only Kay County, Oklahoma, is under a Heat Advisory through Friday.

Relief is on the way as a cold front is set to roll through the Sunflower State, but first it will bring scattered showers and storms to the Northern High Plains where attention will be tonight.

A large chunk of the Dakotas into Nebraska is under a Moderate Risk for severe weather where several severe storms are possible in this part of the country, including tornadoes. As the evening progresses, a damaging wind threat will take shape and spill to the southeast.

We will be monitoring storms through the overnight to see how many can develop across southern Nebraska which may impact portions of northern Kansas Friday morning.

Expect another muggy night in the books as we wait on the cold front’s arrival. Some in northwestern Kansas may feel the effects of this drier air and, as a result, cooler temperatures by sunrise Friday. Temperatures will range from the 50s to the 70s across the state.

This front will also kick up some gusty winds on the backside of the system. Winds could gust in excess of 50 MPH, which could lead to some dusty skies first thing Friday morning across western Kansas.

Temperatures will not see much of a change, but how that air feels, will be improving throughout the day as the cold front pushes through the state. Expect a day in the upper 70s and lower 80s across the northwestern portion of the state where the 90s will be more common in southcentral Kansas.

The heat index will be higher where the humidity takes up residence again Friday afternoon before the cold front arrives. Temperatures will feel as warm as the upper 90s tomorrow afternoon across portions of southcentral into southeastern Kansas. Triple digits heat index readings are possible farther to the southeast.

On Friday, as the front pushes farther south, any storms will weaken significantly by the time they reach the Wichita area.

New showers and storms will try to blossom ahead of the front later Friday near and east of the Turnpike on their track into southeastern Kansas and northern Oklahoma.

Our chance for severe storms is low out of this round, but not zero, depending on how storms behave. If a stronger storm can develop, damaging wind gusts and large hail will be be our primary concerns.

The front by the weekend washes out and we return to more heat with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will get cut down, so that is a plus! Do not get me wrong, it will still be humid but not as oppressive as it has been the last couple of days. While high pressure builds in for most of the state, the far southwest corner may be greeted by a few thunderstorms this weekend. A stronger storm or two is not out of the question for hail and high winds.

As our area of high pressure tracks to the east, moisture will return around the backside of it, sparking showers and thunderstorms across western Kansas Sunday evening.

This will move to the east into the night and weaken. Looks like another complex of storms may march our way Tuesday out of Nebraska. Timing these rain chances and expected leftover cloud cover will be important as to who is the toastiest as temperatures will be greatly divided across the state.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman