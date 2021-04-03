Storm Track 3 Forecast: Showers and storms return as early as Easter Sunday, cool down around the corner

It was a beautiful start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures.

Winds remained lighter than they have been in previous days, and many took advantage of prescribed burns across the state.

As high pressure is in control, it holds smoke closer to the surface and has had an impact on air quality this afternoon and evening.

The wind will remain lighter overnight as temperatures only dip into the 40s and 50s.

Easter Sunday starts out very similar to today, with a lot of sunshine and warmer weather on the way for the afternoon, but winds will start to pick back up throughout the day. Afternoon highs will be back into the 70s and 80s.

Elevated fire concerns will be present across western Kansas Sunday. Heightened fire concerns will persist into the upcoming week as 80° temperatures linger Monday and Tuesday.

Clouds and the chance for rain starts to increase Sunday evening across western Kansas as an isolated shower or storm remains possible into the overnight.

Better chances for rain start to come together early next week. Several impulses of energy passing through our atmosphere will spark up isolated chances for showers and storms Monday through Wednesday.

As a stronger area of low pressure comes together Tuesday over central Nebraska, a dryline looks to set up across western Kansas. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday across central into eastern Kansas. An isolated strong storm remains possible with gusty winds and hail looking to be our biggest concerns at this time.

This system wraps up Wednesday night and clears to our east by Thursday morning.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air brings temperatures back to seasonable levels by the end of next week as daytime highs return to the 60s and 70s into the weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige