Storm Track 3 Forecast: Showers and storms slide south, cooler days ahead

Heavy rain to the tune of 1″ to 3″ or more of rainfall fell in northcentral Kansas earlier today. Slow storm motion and the redevelopment of showers and storms over the same areas are leading to heightened flood concerns. Creeks, rivers and streams may be running high tonight into Friday morning which is why Flood Watches remain in effect for portions of central into eastern Kansas.

Additional rounds of heavy rainfall will keep localized flooding concerns present throughout tonight as a cold front slowly progresses to the southeast.

Pockets of rain and storms will be possible this evening across southcentral Kansas as new thunderstorms develop ahead of the frontal boundary.

A Marginal Risk for severe storms has been highlighted for southcentral into eastern Kansas to include the Wichita area. While all severe weather hazards cannot be ruled out, our primary concerns will be with the damaging wind potential, brief funnel clouds and very heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding.

This front pushes to the south late tonight leaving most folks on the dry side of the boundary Friday. Temperatures Friday morning will sit into the 60s across the state.

With some sunshine returning on the back side of this frontal boundary, we will see daytime highs rebound into the 80s and 90s tomorrow.

While a few showers and storms popping up in western Kansas cannot be ruled out Friday, the bulk of the moisture and better rain chances return by the weekend.

The front will start to drift northward on Saturday before it parks itself over the Sunflower State this weekend.

The boundary will be a focus for additional rain chances which could keep heavy rainfall and flooding concerns on the table into early next week.

High pressure to the north will finally force this front to clear our area to the south late Monday bringing a dry sky back on Tuesday. An additional 1” to 3” of rainfall could be seen through Monday for portions of the state with locally higher amounts possible. Temperatures remain below average early next week with daytime highs back into the 80s as well as a lack of organized rain chances through the end of the week.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman