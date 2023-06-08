Many locations in central and eastern Kansas warmed into the 90s Thursday afternoon.

A front sliding in and ultimately stalling from the northeast is helping to heat up the atmosphere.

Scattered thunderstorms will also blossom into Thursday evening along this feature. A storm or two could become severe with damaging 60 MPH winds and quarter size hail. Torrential rainfall could lead to localized flooding with frequent lightning. The highest chances for thunderstorms will extend from north central into southeastern Kansas, favoring a line from Salina through El Dorado to Sedan.

Lows tonight will be mild in the upper 50s to the middle 60s.

Friday will be warm again with highs in the 80s to low 90s.

Our stormy stretch ramps up further Friday, predominately west of I-135. Heavy rainfall and a few severe thunderstorms are expected for hail and high winds.

Areas near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line, southwest of Wichita, look to have the higher instability for severe weather.

This will evolve into a complex of heavy rain and thunder, tracking east across the state. Leftovers will plague south central and southeastern Kansas Saturday morning. New storms may form through the afternoon, especially north and west.

A front will approach from the north Sunday. This will spark another round of storms. Some could also be strong to severe. Heavy rainfall with frequent lightning will be top of mind as many will spend Sunday outdoors. Please be weather aware as we track is chance for storms through the weekend.

Western Kansas will be put in position for new thunderstorms Monday evening. Tuesday through Wednesday looks unsettled at this point with a general decline in stormy activity by the latter part of next week.

High temperatures will range from the 70s to the 80s, seasonable compared to how hot it can get this time of year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 83 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman