Winds are turning around from the milder direction. A warm front will lift across the region over the next 24 hours allowing temperatures to catch up and become unseasonably warm for a few days.

Clouds will also thicken as sprinkles and rain showers track northeast. They will favor areas farther east, leaving western Kansas mostly dry.

Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s and 70s until a potent cold front moves in by Thursday.

While we do get the warm air surge, we also have to battle strong winds as this front draws closer to the area. Winds at times will gust above 40 MPH until we are safely behind this boundary later this week.

As temps warm, we need to keep in mind to not start any wildfires. Areas out west did not receive beneficial rain over the last week. Dry vegetation will make conditions ripe for wildfires to spread quickly in the stronger winds. We had a wildfire earlier today south of Oakley in Logan County. The source of the fire, according to emergency management, was hay and no damage was reported.

Thursday as the front is slicing across Kansas, it will spark a round of strong to severe thunderstorms that will travel through rather quickly.

Damaging winds and large hail are the main hazards and the Storm Prediction Center is already looking at a portion of the Plains for the highest risk of severe weather.

We will see a drop in temperatures from west to east as this front passes through. Enough moisture may be leftover on the backside of this system to produce snow showers. No accumulation is expected at this time due to the light nature and quick movement of this snow.

Behind the cold front, highs will drop to the 30s and 40s. Overnight lows will trend in the teens and lower 20s so this is some of the coldest air thus far to travel down the pipeline into the Central High Plains. Cold air is like molasses and it will be difficult for us to shake the chill next week as highs remain below average for this time of year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 55 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers. Hi: 68 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 60 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 77 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 46 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

