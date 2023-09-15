Showers and a random rumble will fester along a cold front this evening.

Grab the rain gear and be prepared for a potentially wet Friday Football Fever in your hometown.

Activity looks light and amounts will range from a tenth to a quarter inch of rain. Isolated amounts up to a half inch are possible.

The chance for a stronger storm or two has shifted southwest of our region into Texas. Largely our event into the overnight should behave as this boundary works across the region.

Any leftover showers will be East of the Turnpike early Saturday.

There is another boundary that approaches from the northeast Saturday afternoon and evening. The atmosphere has more instability to work with so a stronger, isolated storm is possible in north central and northeastern Kansas early in the evening. This will stay East of I-135.

This will track to the southeast and eventually wane Saturday night. This could hold together into south central and southeastern Kansas on an isolated basis. Once this clears, we will have a dry and warmer end to the weekend and the Kansas State Fair.

High temperatures into early next week will be locked in the 80s. A few 90s are also possible earlier in the week before a series of disturbances swing through the Central Plains.

Isolated showers are possible in the west Monday night. Farther east stands a better shot for rain and storms Tuesday. Unsettled weather sticks around the rest of next week and possibly the start of the following weekend.

A rather potent storm system will approach the core of the country. With much stronger winds, more moisture available and increasing instability, the possibility of severe weather will plague portions of the Plains. Something to keep an eye on as we watch the evolution of next week’s outcome.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 59 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 54 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman