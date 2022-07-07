Dangerous heat continues for Southcentral Kansas today with Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories in place until 9 PM. We finally see some relief from the heat as northerly winds move in tomorrow and push temperatures back to the mid to low 90s.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast this evening and follow us into the overnight. We are not looking at a complete washout, as coverage with these systems will be somewhat limited.

A few storms will be capable of producing strong winds and large hail. For that reason, the entire region is at a Marginal Risk for severe weather tonight.

Storms will fizzle as the sun sets, but the potential for rain follows us into the start of the weekend. On Friday, spotty showers return to the forecast for the afternoon and evening. Another case of hit or miss rain across the state.

Portions of far Western Kansas are at a Marginal Risk for severe weather as afternoon thunderstorms could produce strong winds and hail.

Rain will push east across the state tomorrow but should wind down as we head into the later part of the evening. We then settle into a dry and hot pattern for the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, with some pushing the triple digits as we round out the weekend.

A cold front arrives early next week that will bring rain chances and will offer some relief from the heat. Temperatures will be pushed temperatures back towards their seasonal average in the low 90s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 74 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll